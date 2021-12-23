Ctg city corporation sacks 2 for stealing oil

Two employees of Chattogram City Corporation have been fired on charges of stealing oil from Sagarika Filling Station run by the corporation.

On Wednesday, the city corporation issued an office order dismissing them from their jobs.

Corporation's secretary Khaled Mahmood confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Thursday morning.

The two sacked are Ratan Ghosh, a pool assistant and Kanchan Basak, a motor mechanic at Sagarika Filling Station. Both were working under the city corporation as contractual employees.

Secretary Khaled Mahmood said a video showed the two accused were providing more oil than the amount allotted in exchange for money.

The two were fired from their jobs on the instructions of the city mayor, he said.

Their dismissal will be effective from the date of issue of the letter.

Earlier, on the night of 25 September, contractual truck assistant of the city corporation Md Hossain and pump operator Mubarak Hossain were caught red-handed and fired while stealing oil.