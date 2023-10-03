Unidentified man stabbed dead on Kanchpur Bridge

Crime

UNB
03 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 09:35 pm

Related News

Unidentified man stabbed dead on Kanchpur Bridge

The victim was around 45-year-old.

UNB
03 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Unidentified man stabbed dead on Kanchpur Bridge

An unidentified man was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants on Kanchpur Bridge in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was around 45-year-old.

Two people on a motorbike appeared at the bridge of Dhaka-Chattagram Highway and stabbed him in the chest with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured, said Siddhirganj police station's OC Golam Mostafa.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where physicians declared him dead, the OC said, adding police were trying to identify the victim.

A legal process was underway in this connection, he added.

stabbing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

9h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

9h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

15h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

1h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

5h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

5h | TBS World