Unidentified man stabbed dead on Kanchpur Bridge

An unidentified man was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants on Kanchpur Bridge in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was around 45-year-old.

Two people on a motorbike appeared at the bridge of Dhaka-Chattagram Highway and stabbed him in the chest with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured, said Siddhirganj police station's OC Golam Mostafa.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where physicians declared him dead, the OC said, adding police were trying to identify the victim.

A legal process was underway in this connection, he added.