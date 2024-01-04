Three injured in stabbing incident on Tokyo train, woman in custody

World+Biz

Reuters
04 January, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 09:00 am

Related News

Three injured in stabbing incident on Tokyo train, woman in custody

Public broadcaster NHK initially reported that four people had been stabbed

Reuters
04 January, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 09:00 am
A person who believed to have been stabbed by a knife on the Yamanote loop train line is transported by ambulance members at JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo, Japan January 3, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
A person who believed to have been stabbed by a knife on the Yamanote loop train line is transported by ambulance members at JR Akihabara Station in Tokyo, Japan January 3, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

Three men were injured on Wednesday in a stabbing incident and taken to hospital after a woman wielded a knife on a train at Akihabara Station in Tokyo, Japanese police said.

The police received an emergency call at just before 11 pm local time (1400 GMT) saying the woman had inflicted injuries with a knife on the Yamanote loop line, one of the busiest transport routes in the city, a Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

The woman was taken into custody and the condition of the three injured men was unknown, the spokesperson said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kyodo news agency reported that none of the victims had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Public broadcaster NHK initially reported that four people had been stabbed.

East Japan Railway Company said the Yamanote loop line was briefly suspended due to "trouble on the train".

Akihabara, traditionally home to retailers of electronics and gadgets, is a major tourism hotspot in Tokyo and has become synonymous with video games, comic books and outlandish fashion.

Japan / stabbing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mobile internet in Bangladesh improving but not fast enough

30m | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

19h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

19h | Panorama
Why university professors want you to talk to them

Why university professors want you to talk to them

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

30m | Videos
Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

11h | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

12h | Videos
Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

17h | Videos