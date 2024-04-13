Six dead, nine-month-old baby in surgery after multiple stabbings at Sydney mall, police say

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there was no indication yet of the attacker's motive.

Emergency service workers stand near Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, April 13, 2024. AAP Image/Steven Saphore via REUTERS
Emergency service workers stand near Bondi Junction after multiple people were stabbed inside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney, April 13, 2024. AAP Image/Steven Saphore via REUTERS

A man stabbed six people to death at a busy shopping mall in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday before he was fatally shot by an officer at the scene, police said.

Multiple people, including a nine-month-old baby who is being treated in surgery, were also injured in the attack, reports BBC.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there was no indication yet of the man's motive.

"This was a horrific act of violence, indiscriminately targeting innocent people going about an ordinary Saturday doing their shopping," he told a press conference, Reuters reported.

"Tonight the first thoughts of all Australians are with the victims of these terrible acts."

Australia has some of the world's toughest gun and knife laws, and attacks such as the one on Saturday are rare.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the attacker was a 40-year-old man who was known to police.

"We know a little bit about this person but are waiting to confirm his identification," she said.

She added that police do not have fears that he was "holding an ideation - in other words it is not a terrorism incident."

'ON THE RAMPAGE'

Emergency services were called to the mall just before 4pm (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports, police said.

Eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital, said a New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson.

Reese Colmenares, an eyewitness who hid in a hardware store with 20 others when people started running out of the mall, said she saw a baby with stab wounds being taken to an ambulance.

"The mother was terrified, the mother was sad, just holding (and) comforting the baby," she told Reuters.

Two other witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

"Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets," one witness said.

The other said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

An eyewitness described the police officer shooting the attacker to state broadcaster ABC.

"If she did not shoot him, he would have kept going, he was on the rampage," said the man, who did not give his name. "She went over and was giving him CPR. He had a nice big blade on him. He looked like he was on a killing spree."

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.

Sydney / australia / stabbing

