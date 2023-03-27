Architect Imtiaz murder: 3 arrested, 1 confesses

Crime

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Architect Imtiaz murder: 3 arrested, 1 confesses

Police say Imtiaz was trapped, blackmailed for money, and killed by a dating app-based blackmailing racket in the capital

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Architect Imtiaz murder: 3 arrested, 1 confesses

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Sunday arrested three persons accused in the murder of architect Imtiaz Mohammad Bhuiyan in Manikganj, Sirajganj, and Narayanganj. Out of them, one has confessed to the crime.

According to the detectives, the arrestees were Ehsan Megh, Anwar Hossain, and Millat Hossain Munna.

Accused Megh gave a statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Munshiganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Rahima Akhter granted a four-day remand to the other two accused in the case.

DB police sent the accused to the court around 2:30pm, Munshiganj Court Police Inspector Jamal Hossain informed The Business Standard.

He said the DB Police applied to the court for a ten-day remand, but the court granted a four-day remand.

DB stated that two more suspects, Arafat Foysal Ahmed Rahat and Alif, are still at large.

According to the DB, the five murder suspects fled to India following the crime to escape arrest.

Architect Imtiaz was trapped, blackmailed for money, and killed by a dating app-based blackmailing racket in the capital, BD chief Harun-or-Rashid said at a media briefing on Monday.

He said the racket is connected by a dating app named Grindr.

The racket asks them for a secret meeting in an apartment where the ring members catch them in compromising positions and record it.

Later, they blackmail victims for money by threatening to publish the video online, said Harun.

Imtiaz went missing after leaving his Kalabagan home on 7 March.

The victim's wife Fahmida Akhter filed a general diary with Kalabagan police station on 8 March in that connection.

His body was recovered from Munshiganj on 8 March and buried the next day as an unidentified person.

Fahmida and other relatives identified the body after it was exhumed in the presence of an executive magistrate and police on 21 March.

The DB officer said Imtiaz developed a relationship with Alif through the Grindr app. Alif asked Imtiaz to meet in the apartment at Kalabagan Crescent Road on 7 March. The flat is owned by the accused Arafat.

Millat, Anwar, and Arafat Ehsan made a video recording of Imtiaz in a compromising situation and demanded a huge amount of money from the architect. Imtiaz refused to pay any amount and subsequently the accused started beating him indiscriminately and killed him, said DB officer Harun.

The body was dumped at Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj by Ehsan.

The DB official also said the accused then fled to India by Akhaura border of Brahmanbaria. Tipped-off, Bangladesh Police informed Indian Police about the border crossing.

Indian Police also tried to arrest them there. The accused then tried to take shelter there but got rejected due to a request from DB officials.

The accused then returned to Bangladesh and tried to go into hideouts and later three of the accused got nabbed by DB.

Bangladesh / Top News

murder / Detective Branch (DB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

9h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

11h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

11h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

3h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

7h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

10h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year