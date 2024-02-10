'Terrorism connections': Police seek 10-day remand for 23 armed 'Rohingya intruders'

Police have sought a 10-day remand for 23 armed Myanmar nationals, who were sued by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday (9 February), on suspicion of terrorism connections.

Fahmida Sattar, senior assistant judge of the Kutubdia Assistant Judge Court, has fixed Sunday (11 February) for a hearing on the police's appeal, Nasir Uddin Mazumder, inspector of Ukhiya Police Station and the investigating officer of the case, told The Business Standard.

The Myanmar nationals were recently detained by locals while entering Bangladesh and were later handed over to the BGB.

The BGB then handed them over to the police along with 12 to 15 different types of weapons, and filed a case against them with Ukhiya Police Station under the Arms Act.

Initially, the detained individuals were believed to be intruders from Myanmar amid the ongoing conflict between the country's military and rebel forces.

However, today, police presented the arrestees to the court, claiming all of them were Rohingyas from different refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, including the Balukhali and Kutupalong camps in Ukhiya.

Inspector Nasir told TBS that Naib Subedar of Palongkhali border outpost of BGB's 34th Battalion Md Shahidul Islam filed the case against the Myanmar nationals.

He also said, "All the accused were detained while trying to enter Bangladesh from Myanmar. They are residents of Balukhali, Kutupalong and other camps in Cox's Bazar. Normally, they are not supposed to go outside the camp.

"It is urgent that we find the answers regarding why they went to Myanmar and why they had arms with them."

Meanwhile, Md Mahafuzul Islam, superintendent of police in Cox's Bazar, said, "We are getting various information through various channels. The 23 people who have been booked under the Arms Act are all Rohingyas.

"A source in the Rohingya camp said there are various terrorist groups in the Rohingya camps with cases filed against them. These terrorists used to commit crimes and flee to Myanmar to hide.

"The arrestees are also claimed to be such terrorists. As a result, their remand interrogation has become necessary.

He said detailed information will be known in the interrogation. Then it can be confirmed whether they are terrorists, and if so, which group they belong to.

Officer In-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station Shamim Hossain said, "Many of the 23 people have cases against them in various crimes related to the Rohingya camps. A detailed investigation on the matter is underway."