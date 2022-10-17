Teenager sedated, gang-raped in Demra

An 18-year-old girl was sedated and raped by a group of men in Dhaka's Demra area.

She was admitted to the one-stop crisis centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for examination Monday (17 October).

The police are working to arrest the perpetrators, Demra Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shafiqur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"The young girl is currently undergoing treatment. When her condition is stable, we will speak with her and conduct an operation to bring the accused into custody," the police official added.

The victim went to visit her elder brother's house in Kadamtali two weeks ago and went to visit a local fair on Sunday in Demra's Konapara area with her distant cousin, Salim, 45, and his friend Alam.

At the fair, Alam offered her snacks and slipped sedatives into her soft drink. When she became unconscious, the two men took her to a nearby forested area where they were joined by four other men and gang-raped her.

Later, a patrol team of Demra police found her on the street and rescued her. The police official said no case has been filed yet.

Dhaka Medical College One-stop crisis centre (OCC) Coordinator Dr Bilkis Begum said, "The girl was admitted on Monday afternoon. A forensic examination will be conducted Tuesday."

"Initially, the young woman said that her acquaintances Salim and Alam made her unconscious and raped her, along with four other men," the doctor said, citing the victim.