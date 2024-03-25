3 arrested over gang rape of indigenous girl in Rajshahi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 09:23 pm

Related News

3 arrested over gang rape of indigenous girl in Rajshahi

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 09:23 pm
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Three persons have been arrested on the charge of gang raping an indigenous girl in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi.

The arrestees are Samuel Mardi, Rubel Murmu and Shiben Hansda. They were arrested from Chakaritam Shaltala area on Monday (25 March) evening.

Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Tanore Police Station, said the three accused indigenous youths raped the girl at Shaltala village. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The girl was intimidated into silence. Then she fled the area in fear and went to her village home in Gomostapur," he said.

She came back to Tanore today and filed a rape case. Subsequently, police conducted a drive and arrested the three accused.

The OC mentioned that the girl has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for a physical examination. 

The three arrestees are currently at the police station and they will be produced in court tomorrow, he added.

Top News / Crime

Gang Rape / Indigenous / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

13h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

9h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

Ctg zoo names 3 cubs born to tiger couple Joe Biden-Joya

14m | Videos
Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

3h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

4h | Videos
Story of a veteran typist

Story of a veteran typist

1h | Videos