3 arrested over gang rape of indigenous girl in Rajshahi

Three persons have been arrested on the charge of gang raping an indigenous girl in Tanore upazila of Rajshahi.

The arrestees are Samuel Mardi, Rubel Murmu and Shiben Hansda. They were arrested from Chakaritam Shaltala area on Monday (25 March) evening.

Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Tanore Police Station, said the three accused indigenous youths raped the girl at Shaltala village.

"The girl was intimidated into silence. Then she fled the area in fear and went to her village home in Gomostapur," he said.

She came back to Tanore today and filed a rape case. Subsequently, police conducted a drive and arrested the three accused.

The OC mentioned that the girl has been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for a physical examination.

The three arrestees are currently at the police station and they will be produced in court tomorrow, he added.