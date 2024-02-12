Tea workers demand justice for death of Preeti Urang at Daily Star executive editor's home

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 06:10 pm
12 February, 2024

Tea workers at a protest rally demanding justice for the death of Preeti Urang in Moulvibazar on 12 February. Photo: TBS
Tea workers at a protest rally demanding justice for the death of Preeti Urang in Moulvibazar on 12 February. Photo: TBS

Tea workers in Moulvibazar today (12 February) demanded justice for the death of Preeti Urang, a teenage house help who fell to her death from the eighth-floor apartment of Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Mohammadpur recently.

Priti was the daughter of Lukesh Urang, a tea worker at Mirtinga tea garden in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar. 

Speaking at a protest event jointly organised by the Urang Language and Culture Protection Committee and the Tea Workers' 10-point Settlement Struggle Committee, Lukesh said Daily Star's Moulvibazar District Correspondent Mintu Deswara convinced them to send her to work in Dhaka. 

"On the day of Preeti's death, Mintu Deswara asked me to go to Sreemangal. After going there, I was taken to Dhaka saying she was seriously ill.

"After going to Dhaka, I was directly taken to the police station, where I learned of my daughter's death. I came home with the dead body of my girl from there… I want justice for my daughter's murder," he added.

Mintu Deshwara could did not respond to calls from The Business Standard seeking comments in this regard.

Lukesh Urang filed a case against Ashfaqul Haque and his wife over Preeti's death with the Mohammadpur Police Station under Penal Code's section 304A on 7 February. She died on the previous day.

Meanwhile, also speaking at the protest programme, Bangladesh Tea Workers Federation General Secretary Dipankar Ghosh said, "We have come to know that from the beginning, Preeti was not allowed to communicate with her family members."

"It was a planned murder and the girl demanded fair trial for the murder of Preeti," he alleged.

Abdul Matin, convener of the Moulvibazar Sammilito Sangskritik Jote, said, "Although the law of the country prohibits child labour and mentions the crime, the implementation of that law is not proper.

"Today we are holding a protest rally to demand a proper investigation and trial into the unusual death of Preeti Urang… Local people say that the girl was killed by being pushed down."

The tea workers have held multiple protest programmes in recent days demanding a fair investigation into Preeti's death and calling on authorities to ensure justice.

A Dhaka court on 7 February sent Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker to jail in a case filed over the death of Preeti.

