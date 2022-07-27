SUST student Bulbul killed while 'being mugged': Police

Police have said that slain Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student Bulbul Ahmed was killed by muggers at his university campus.

They arrested three alleged muggers in connection with the murder that took place Monday (25 July).

They confessed to stabbing Bulbul when he resisted the muggers, Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing on Wednesday (27 July) at Jalalabad police station.

The arrestees are Kamrul Ahmad, 29, Md Hasan, 19, and Md Abul Hossain, 19 of Tilagaon village adjacent to SUST.

DC Azbahar Ali Shaikh said police detained the trio for questioning. During the interrogation, Abul Hossain admitted to being involved in the murder and gave information about the whereabouts of the two others --Kamrul and Hasan--who were arrested later. They also confessed to their involvement in the murder.

On Monday afternoon, Hasan, Hossain and two other people were around Gazi Kalu Tila next to the university. Kamrul joined Hasan and Hossain when the other two left the scene.

Bulbul and a friend went to Gazi Kalu Tila to spend their evening when the three, now arrestees, demanded money and mobile phones from them. Bulbul got into a scuffle with the muggers which is when they stabbed him and fled with his mobile phone.

Bulbul Ahmed was a third-year student in the public administration department.

Meanwhile, SUST Vice-chancellor professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has announced financial assistance of Tk5 lakh to the family of Bulbul Ahmed.