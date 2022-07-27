SUST student Bulbul killed while 'being mugged': Police

Crime

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

SUST student Bulbul killed while 'being mugged': Police

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 07:19 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have said that slain Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) student Bulbul Ahmed was killed by muggers at his university campus. 

They arrested three alleged muggers in connection with the murder that took place Monday (25 July). 

They confessed to stabbing Bulbul when he resisted the muggers, Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing on Wednesday (27 July) at Jalalabad police station.

The arrestees are Kamrul Ahmad, 29, Md Hasan, 19, and Md Abul Hossain, 19 of Tilagaon village adjacent to SUST.

DC Azbahar Ali Shaikh said police detained the trio for questioning. During the interrogation, Abul Hossain admitted to being involved in the murder and gave information about the whereabouts of the two others --Kamrul and Hasan--who were arrested later. They also confessed to their involvement in the murder.

On Monday afternoon, Hasan, Hossain and two other people were around Gazi Kalu Tila next to the university. Kamrul joined Hasan and Hossain when the other two left the scene.

Bulbul and a friend went to Gazi Kalu Tila to spend their evening when the three, now arrestees, demanded money and mobile phones from them. Bulbul got into a scuffle with the muggers which is when they stabbed him and fled with his mobile phone.

Bulbul Ahmed was a third-year student in the public administration department.

Meanwhile, SUST Vice-chancellor professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has announced financial assistance of Tk5 lakh to the family of Bulbul Ahmed.

Bangladesh / Top News

SUST / Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) / Bulbul Ahmed / mugging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

Russia says gas supply lines to Europe must be repaired

20m | Videos
Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

Hebaang: A splash of mountain amidst urban noise

25m | Videos
Russia pulls out from ISS

Russia pulls out from ISS

1h | Videos
Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work