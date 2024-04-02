RAB busts mobile smuggling ring, 20 arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) apprehended a mobile smuggling ring and arrested 20 individuals from parts of the capital on 1 April.

"We seized around 900 mobile phones from the racket's possession, which were mugged or stolen earlier," said RAB Legal and Media wing director Khandoker Al Moin in a press briefing today (2 April).

"The ring sold the phones for prices ranging from Tk500 to Tk20,000 after altering their IMEI numbers. Lower-priced phones were peddled at makeshift stalls near markets like Gulistan," explained Moin.

Meanwhile, higher-value phones were distributed to various showrooms after the IMEI alteration, he said.

The syndicate has managed to sell over 20,000 mobile phones in the past 5-6 years, operating across four separate divisions in various parts of the capital, said the police official.

"They also have technicians to fix the IMEI numbers within a few seconds," Moin added.

