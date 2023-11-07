Stepmother gets life imprisonment for killing her 5-yr-old child in Munshiganj

A Munshiganj court has sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her five-year-old stepson.

Sumaiya Akter, the stepmother, has also been fined Tk1 lakh. Failing to pay the fine would add another year to the sentence.

Judge Khaleda Yasmin Urmi of Munshiganj Additional District and Sessions Judges Court passed the order on Tuesday (7 November) afternoon, Mohammad Hasan, a court official, said.

According to the case details, stepmother Sumaiya Akter strangled her 5-year-old stepson Yasin to death over a family dispute at Pausar village in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila on 11 June 2017.

On 17 June, Yasin's father Arif Hossain filed a murder case with Sirajdikhan police station, accusing Sumaiya Akter.

The final verdict of the murder came more than six years after the murder.