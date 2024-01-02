Six arrested with arms in Chattogram

Six individuals were arrested with a number of arms and ammunition in three separate operations in Chattogram.

The police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) conducted the drives in Sitakunda, Fatikchari, and Banshkhali upazila areas from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Sitakunda Police arrested Mohammad Arif Hosen, 25, Mohammad Emon Hosen Sabuj, 25, Mohammad Jahid Hosen, 19, and Mohammad Joynal Abedin alias Shahab Uddin, 30, from the Batthal area under Sitakunda Municipality early on Tuesday. Among the items recovered from their possession were a local gun, two rubber cartridges, two steel pipes, three knives, and two iron rods.

Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, stated that there are four robbery cases, two murder cases, and another criminal case pending in court against Mohammad Joynal Abedin. Arif Hossain faces four robbery cases and two arms cases currently under trial in court. A fresh case under the Arms Act was filed against all the accused on Tuesday. The arrestees were sent to a Chattogram court later in the afternoon.

In Fatikchari upazila, police conducted a drive in Nazirhat Municipality area, arresting Mohmmad Ajgor Ali, 50, and recovering a local gun and one round of cartridge from his possession in the early hours of Tuesday. Nurul Huda, officer-in-charge of Fatikchari Police Station, mentioned that the arrestee was produced before a Chattogram court in a case filed under the Arms Act.

A team from RAB-7 conducted a drive at Saral Bazar area in Banshkhali upazila on Monday night, arresting a person named Nur Mohammad, 35.

Three local guns and five rounds of cartridges were reportedly recovered from his possession during the operation.