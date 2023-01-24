'Robber met JMB members in jail and became leader of new militant group'

Crime

UNB
24 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 05:43 pm

Related News

'Robber met JMB members in jail and became leader of new militant group'

RAB says about militant arrested from Rohingya camp yesterday

UNB
24 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 05:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Arrested council (Shura) member and head of the armed wing of a new militant group, Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, met JMB militants while in jail on robbery charges and became a top leader of the new group after he was released.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing, revealed the information while briefing the media Tuesday over the arrest of two members of the new militant group yesterday from a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

He said RAB interrogated Masukur Rahman alias Ronobir alias Masud, and Bashar after arresting them yesterday and got some important tip-offs.

Ronobir's associate, Bashar, is a bomb-making expert.

Ronobir used to work at a post office. He also led an armed robbery gang and got arrested.

"During his time in prison, he met the leaders and activists of JMB and decided to join forces with them," said the RAB officer.

He continued to visit JMB members in jail after his release. He had contact with their families too, he added.

In 2017, he met Rakib, a Shura member and later head of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya's finance and media wing, and became a founding member.

Members of RAB on Monday (23 January) arrested Ronobir and Bashar after a gunfight at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

RAB arrested the duo along with arms and explosives from a den in the camp following the gunfight.

Top News / Law & order

Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / JMB / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

9h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

10h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

Miraz included in ICC ODI Team of 2022

21m | TBS SPORTS
Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

Usain Bolt lost retirement fund from his account

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

Cash-strapped banks turn to Sonali for costly fund

2h | TBS Insight
Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

Manage your money with “6 Jar Method”

8h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February