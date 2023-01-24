'Robber met JMB members in jail and became leader of new militant group'

Arrested council (Shura) member and head of the armed wing of a new militant group, Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, met JMB militants while in jail on robbery charges and became a top leader of the new group after he was released.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media wing, revealed the information while briefing the media Tuesday over the arrest of two members of the new militant group yesterday from a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

He said RAB interrogated Masukur Rahman alias Ronobir alias Masud, and Bashar after arresting them yesterday and got some important tip-offs.

Ronobir's associate, Bashar, is a bomb-making expert.

Ronobir used to work at a post office. He also led an armed robbery gang and got arrested.

"During his time in prison, he met the leaders and activists of JMB and decided to join forces with them," said the RAB officer.

He continued to visit JMB members in jail after his release. He had contact with their families too, he added.

In 2017, he met Rakib, a Shura member and later head of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya's finance and media wing, and became a founding member.

Members of RAB on Monday (23 January) arrested Ronobir and Bashar after a gunfight at Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

RAB arrested the duo along with arms and explosives from a den in the camp following the gunfight.