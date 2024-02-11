Report in graft case against former chief justice SK Sinha on 24 April

A Dhaka court today set 24 April for submitting a probe report in a graft case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Judge (in-charge) Faisal Atiq Bin Kader of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court set the date as investigation agency Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) couldn't submit the report today.

The ACC on 31 March 2022, filed the case under sections 4 (2) and 4 (3) of the money laundering prevention act and section 5 (2) of the anti-corruption act.

According to the case documents, Ananta Kumar Sinha bought the house at a cost of around Taka 2.40 crore.

As the ACC couldn't identify any legal source of the money paid for the home, it believes that the money was earned illegally or laundered from Bangladesh.