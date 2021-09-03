RAB arrests woman who filed extortion complaint against SI

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested a woman who filed a complaint of extortion against a sub-inspector of Rupnagar police.

The woman, Rashida Begum was arrested over human trafficking allegation, according to a press release of RAB.

A RAB-4 team, with most of the members in plainclothes, raided Rashida's house in Rupnagar on Wednesday and arrested her along with another woman, said her grandson Md Maruf.

Maruf alleged that his grandmother was arrested for lodging complaint at the police headquarters against the sub-inspector, Masudur Rahman of Rupnagar police station.

Earlier, Rashida's complaint stated that the SI searched Rashida's house and found nothing illegal.

The cop took Tk 2.5 lakh from Rashida's home and threatened to sue her in a case relating Yaba pills if she ever demands the money or disclose the matter in public.

Maruf alleged that RAB members tried to torture his grandmother while raiding their house and also have beaten him indiscriminately on Wednesday afternoon.

On the contrary, RAB press release claimed that Rashida is a member of human trafficking gang who trafficked women to India with false promises of better jobs.

Asked about the family's allegation, RAB-4 Director Additional Deputy Inspector General, Mozammel Haque said that they have arrested the accused based on specific allegations.