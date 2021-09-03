RAB arrests woman who filed extortion complaint against SI

Crime

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 10:43 pm

Related News

RAB arrests woman who filed extortion complaint against SI

The woman, Rashida Begum was arrested over human trafficking allegation, according to a press release of RAB

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 10:43 pm
Photo :BSS
Photo :BSS

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested a woman who filed a complaint of extortion against a sub-inspector of Rupnagar police.

The woman, Rashida Begum was arrested over human trafficking allegation, according to a press release of RAB.

A RAB-4 team, with most of the members in plainclothes, raided Rashida's house in Rupnagar on Wednesday and arrested her along with another woman, said her grandson Md Maruf.

Maruf alleged that his grandmother was arrested for lodging complaint at the police headquarters against the sub-inspector, Masudur Rahman of Rupnagar police station.

Earlier, Rashida's complaint stated that the SI searched Rashida's house and found nothing illegal.

The cop took Tk 2.5 lakh from Rashida's home and threatened to sue her in a case relating Yaba pills if she ever demands the money or disclose the matter in public.

Maruf alleged that RAB members tried to torture his grandmother while raiding their house and also have beaten him indiscriminately on Wednesday afternoon.

On the contrary, RAB press release claimed that Rashida is a member of human trafficking gang who trafficked women to India with false promises of better jobs.

Asked about the family's allegation, RAB-4 Director Additional Deputy Inspector General, Mozammel Haque said that they have arrested the accused based on specific allegations. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rapid Action Battalion / RAB / extortion complaint against SI / Women arrested / human trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

1d | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

1d | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

1d | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends