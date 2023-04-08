RAB arrests Rohingya man over firearm supply to ARSA militants

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a Rohingya man who is allegedly involved in supplying Moheshkhali-made illegal firearms to the members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) living in Ukhiya and Teknaf Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

Members of RAB-15 detained Arif Hossain from the city's Baharchhara area during a drive conducted on Friday night.

At the time, 4 locally made shotguns, three rounds of cartridges, a mobile phone and cash money were recovered from him.

Arif Hossain is a resident of block B of Nayapara Rohingya Camp No 1 in Teknaf.

In a press conference organised at the RAB-15 office in Cox's Bazar on Saturday, Captain Lt Colonel Saiful Islam Sumon said, "Tipped off, RAB conducted a drive to nab the one who was allegedly on his way from Moheshkhali to deliver firearms to ARSA terrorists living in Rohingya camps.

"At one point during the operation at Baharchhara area of the city, a man tried to run away with a plastic bag upon realizing the presence of the elite force. Following his arrest, Arif admitted that he had been purchasing illegal weapons from various areas including Moheshkhali and secretly supplying them to ARSA terrorists in the Rohingya camp for a long time," he said.

Photo: TBS

RAB seized firearms and ammunition from the plastic bag that Arif was carrying, he added.

The captain further said that the process of filing a case and handing over the detained person to Cox's Bazar Sadar police station is underway.

Earlier on 6 April, the elite force arrested three people from Chokoria upazila of Cox's Bazar and seized weapons from them. They too were reportedly going to deliver weapons from Moheshkhali to ARSA militants.

Lt Colonel Saiful said RAB has increased surveillance in Rohingya camps by identifying and arresting criminals involved in arms sales to ARSA terrorist groups.