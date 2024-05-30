Court imposes travel ban on RAB-2 ASP in graft case

A Dhaka court today (30 May) imposed a travel ban on RAB-2 additional superintendent of police (ASP) Uttam Kumar Biswas in a graft case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Ash Shams Jaglul Hossain passed the order, allowing a plea from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Investigation officer ACC assistant director Ruhul Haque filed the plea to impose a ban on the RAB official from leaving the country.

The anti-graft body is conducting a probe against Uttam Kumar Biswas and his family for allegedly amassing huge wealth through different irregularities and corruption. It has already issued notice to submit wealth statements by the accused and his wife.

The investigation officer in his plea for a travel ban, said during his investigation he found out that the accused had withdrawn huge sums from many bank accounts right after getting the ACC notice and closed those to deter the investigation. The accused not only remained unhelpful in conducting the probe but also continued to hamper the process by providing false and confusing information.

The ACC plea also said the accused is conspiring to leave the country to evade justice.