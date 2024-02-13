Police-hawkers clash in Ctg: Case filed against 1,200 people

An eviction operation by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in New Market on Monday afternoon escalated into clashes between hawkers and law enforcement, leaving at least 20 injured, including police personnel. Photo: UNB

A case was filed against 1,200 people in connection with yesterday's clash between police and hawkers that left several people including three policemen and seven workers of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) injured in New Market area of Chattogram.

Peshkar of CCC Executive magistrate office, Abu Zafor Chowdhury filed the case against 35 identified and 1,165 unidentified people with Kotwali Police Station, said Obaidul Haque, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Aziz Ahmed, a public relation officer of CCC, said a clash erupted on Monday when police tried to evict the hawkers from New Market and Riazuddin Bazar area of the city.

Seven workers of the CCC were injured while four vehicles were vandalised in the clash.

A hawker sustained bullet injuries while several others including three policemen were injured in the clash.

Obaidul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said a team of police went to the New Market area to evict hawkers as per the directives of the city corporation authorities around 4pm.