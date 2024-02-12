Hawker-Police clash leaves 20 injured in Chattogram

An eviction operation by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in New Market on Monday afternoon escalated into clashes between hawkers and law enforcement, leaving at least 20 injured, including police personnel. Photo: UNB
An eviction operation by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in New Market on Monday afternoon escalated into clashes between hawkers and law enforcement, leaving at least 20 injured, including police personnel. Photo: UNB

An eviction operation by the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in New Market on Monday afternoon escalated into clashes between hawkers and law enforcement, leaving at least 20 injured, including police personnel.

CCC authorities initiated the eviction drive targeting illegally reoccupied sidewalk shops near the city's old railway station.

Led by Executive Magistrate Chaiti Sarbabidya and the CCC mayor's Private Secretary Abul Hashem the drive focused on dismantling encroaching shop extensions and demolishing unauthorised structures. Several individuals were reportedly apprehended and fined or detained for varying durations.

According to witnesses, tensions flared when hawkers formed a procession and obstructed the operation, leading to a confrontation. As authorities proceeded with further evictions, hawkers allegedly pelted bricks at police from the New Market intersection, triggering a clash.

To disperse the crowd, police deployed rubber bullets, which were met with retaliatory brick throws by the hawkers. The skirmish continued for about an hour before authorities regained control. Police teams were deployed in both the New Market and Railway Station areas to maintain order.

The confrontation reportedly left at least 20 individuals injured, including both police officers and hawkers.

Regarding the clash, Chattogram Footpath Hawkers Association President Nurul Alam Ledu condemned the use of force against hawkers, claiming the city corporation initiated violence.

Meanwhile, Abul Hashem, secretary to the mayor, refuted instigating conflict and emphasised their commitment to clearing sidewalks. "We are committed to maintaining sidewalk clearance. Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the violence."

Chaiti Sarbabidya accused hawkers of coordinated attacks, justifying the use of force to maintain order. He reiterated the city's resolve to reclaim footpaths.

Kotowali police station's Officer-in-Charge Obaidul Haque declined further details due to an ongoing investigation to identify individuals involved. The situation is currently under control.

Yesterday's eviction follows a similar large-scale one on 8 February, removing 20 illegal establishments and hundreds of hawkers.

