Police foil attempt to derail train in Narayanganj ahead of blockade

UNB
22 November, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 11:48 am

The attempt of derailing train in Narayanganj. Photo: UNB
The attempt of derailing train in Narayanganj. Photo: UNB

Police foiled a sabotage attempt of a group of people to derail a train in Fatullah on the Dhaka-Narayanganj route, ahead of the latest 48-hour road-rail-waterway blockade across Bangladesh called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties.

Mokhlesur Rahman, sub-inspector of Narayanganj Government Railway Police, said the group of people attached a heavy iron plate to the rail line at Kotolerbagh in an attempt to derail the train yesterday (21 November).

Locals first noticed it and informed police through the national emergency number 999.

On information, police rushed to the spot and removed the iron plate from the rail line.

Police are trying to arrest those involved in the sabotage attempt, he said.

