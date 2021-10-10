Police detain man impersonating as govt official embezzling millions

Crime

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 12:32 pm

Photo: DMP
Photo: DMP

Abdul Kader has been up to fraudulent activities for 14 long years until he was arrested on Thursday by the detective branch (DB) of police.

The tenth-grade dropout pretended to be an additional secretary of a powerful ministry, drove a luxurious vehicle with the ministry's logo on it, and frequented the secretariat with forged ID to obtain government projects, bank loans, and jobs.

"Kader used to claim he has business relations with 33 secretaries and top officials," DB chief AKM Hafeez Akhter said at a press briefing at Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media Centre on Saturday.

He added that Kader has embezzled crores through large bank loans and works in government projects under his forged identity.

According to DB sources, a total of four people, including Kader, were arrested from the capital's Karwan Bazar, Mirpur and Gulshan, during a special drive carried out by the DMP detective branch (Gulshan).

The arrestees are Abdul Kader, his wife Sharmin Chowdhury and his office staff Shahidul Alam and Anisur Rahman.

A foreign pistol and different types of genuine and forged documents were seized from Kader's office.

Two cases have been filed in this connection with Pallabi and Tejgaon police stations.

