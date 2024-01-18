Police arrests fraudster 'impersonating as nephew of home minister, brother of DMP commissioner'

Crime

TBS Report
18 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 10:21 pm

Photoshopped/Edited photo of Md Juton Mia, an alleged fraudster who used to pose as the nephew of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal and sometimes younger brother of DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested an alleged fraudster who used to pose as the nephew of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal and sometimes younger brother of DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

The arrestee, Md Juton Mia, was apprehended by a team of Hazaribagh Police Station from Kamrangirchar area of the capital on Wednesday during a raid, Noor Mohammad, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station, said.

Hailing from Faridganj of Chandpur, Jotun is an accused in a fraud case filed with the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Sylhet and had an arrest warrant issued against him. He used to live in Kamrangirchar. 

OC Noor Mohammad said Juton Mia defrauded a person named Ah Razzak Rajan several times of Tk70 lakh by posing as the son of home minister's sister and DMP Commissioner's younger brother. He even produced various photos to make his impersonation more authentic. 

However, at one point, Razzak saw through the accused's impersonation and filed a case with the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Sylhet.

With the help of information technology, Juton's location was detected and he was arrested by conducting raids in the Kamrangirchar area on Wednesday.

The police officer also said the arrestee has been handed over to the custody of Faridganj Police Station in Chandpur.

