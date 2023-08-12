Police detain 10 in Moulvibazar 'militant hideout' raid

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained 10 people during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

Of the 10 detained, four are men and six women. They also have three children with them, CTTC Chief Md Abul Kalam Azad said at a briefing in Kulaura on Saturday after the night-long raid.

He also said all detainees were members of a new militant outfit called "Imam Mahmuder Kafela". And 2.5kg explosives, 50 detonators, Tk3.61 lakh in cash, training manuals and sharp weapons were recovered from the suspected militant hideout.

The detained are Shariful Islam, 40, Hafiz Ullah, 25, Khayrul Islam, 22 and Shariful Islam, 40, Meghna, 17, Sapol Begum, 22, Maisha Islam, 20, Sanjida Khatun, 18, Amina Begum, 40 and Habiba Binte Shafikul, 20. They are from Satkhira, Kishoreganj, Sirajganj, Pabna, Bogura, Natore and Narayanganj.

District Superintendent of Police Manzur Rahman said the detainees are now being transported to Dhaka. They will be taken to court after primary interrogation.

Earlier, DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Faruk Hossain said CTTC and Swat teams were conducting a raid in a remote hilly area under Kulaura Police Station in Moulivibazar, suspecting it to be a militant hideout.

The raid was named "Operation Hillside", he added.