Police detain 10 in Moulvibazar 'militant hideout' raid

Crime

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:57 pm

Related News

Police detain 10 in Moulvibazar 'militant hideout' raid

2.5kg explosives, 50 detonators, Tk3.61 lakh in cash, training manuals and sharp weapons were recovered

TBS Report
12 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:57 pm
DMPs Counter Terrorism unit raids a suspected militant hideout in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar on Saturday, 12 August 2023. Photo: Ripon Dey
DMPs Counter Terrorism unit raids a suspected militant hideout in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar on Saturday, 12 August 2023. Photo: Ripon Dey

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained 10 people during a raid on a suspected militant hideout in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.

Of the 10 detained, four are men and six women. They also have three children with them, CTTC Chief Md Abul Kalam Azad said at a briefing in Kulaura on Saturday after the night-long raid.

He also said all detainees were members of a new militant outfit called "Imam Mahmuder Kafela". And 2.5kg explosives, 50 detonators, Tk3.61 lakh in cash, training manuals and sharp weapons were recovered from the suspected militant hideout.

The detained are Shariful Islam, 40, Hafiz Ullah, 25, Khayrul Islam, 22 and Shariful Islam, 40, Meghna, 17, Sapol Begum, 22, Maisha Islam, 20, Sanjida Khatun, 18, Amina Begum, 40 and Habiba Binte Shafikul, 20. They are from Satkhira, Kishoreganj, Sirajganj, Pabna, Bogura, Natore and Narayanganj.

District Superintendent of Police Manzur Rahman said the detainees are now being transported to Dhaka. They will be taken to court after primary interrogation.

Earlier, DMP Deputy Commissioner (media) Faruk Hossain said CTTC and Swat teams were conducting a raid in a remote hilly area under Kulaura Police Station in Moulivibazar, suspecting it to be a militant hideout.

The raid was named "Operation Hillside", he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

detain / Bangladesh / police / Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) / militant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

13h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

12h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May