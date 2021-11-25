Now DNCC garbage truck kills a motorcyclist at Panthapath

A compactor vehicle of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) ran over a motorbike killing a pillion rider in the capital, a day after a Notre Dame student was killed by a similar vehicle of Dhaka South.

The accident took place around 2.30pm when the DNCC vehicle hit the bike near Bashundhara Shopping Mall in Panthapath area of the city.

Police recovered the body immediately after the incident and rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kalabagan Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Paritosh Chandra confirmed The Business Standard.

The deceased was identified as Ahsan Kabir, 50, hailing from Jhalakathi district. He had a business of garment accessories in the capital, OC Paritosh added.

Eyewitness Rana, who is a staff at shopping mall, said, he was waiting to cross the road when the DNCC vehicle rammed the bike leaving the pillion rider dead on spot.

Kabir took the bike ride from Fakirapul on his way to Mirpur-1, Rana quoted the biker as saying.