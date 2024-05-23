Mumtaz arrested over scamming people of Tk2cr by posing as NSI recruiting agent 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mumtaz Begum Warashika after she scammed people of Tk2 crore by posing as a recruiting agent of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) in Chattogram’s Sitakunda. Photo: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mumtaz Begum Warashika after she scammed people of Tk2 crore by posing as a recruiting agent of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

Earlier on Tuesday (21 May), The Business Standard published a report online titled "She pretended to be an NSI agent recruiting workers in rural villages, then scammed people of Tk2cr." Following which, a team of RAB-7 officials launched a drive.

Later on Wednesday (22 May), Mumtaz was arrested from the Premtala area in Sitakunda and her husband Mujibur Rahman from the Barabkunda area in the upazila.

Mohammad Solaiman, Inspector (Investigation) of Sitakunda Police Station, confirmed the arrest and said there are three accused in the two cases filed by RAB-7 member DAD Mohammad Masud and one of the victims, Monjur Alam.

"An accused named Anwar Shahadat, 34, is on the run," he added.

The RAB team also recovered 960 pieces of yaba tablets from Mumtaz Begum during the drive.

On Thursday afternoon, the RAB-7 officials handed Mumtaz and her husband Mujibur Rahman over to Sitakunda Police Station after filing two cases.

Inspector Solaiman further said, "In the [first] fraud case, all three of the accused including Mumtaz, her husband Mujibur Rahman and Anwar Shahadat are accused.

"Mumtaz is the sole accused in a [second] case filed in connection with the drugs."

According to case documents, Mumtaz took Tk12.5 lakh from Monjur Alam, Tk7.5 lakh from Mohammad Ekram, Tk2.5 lakh from Nayan, and Tk12 lakh from Sadiqul Alam, promising to secure their jobs in the posts of watcher and field officer at the NSI.

Mumtaz Begum has been accused of impersonating a senior government official, Deputy Director of Crime Investigation, NSI, for fraudulent purposes, while her husband Mujibur Rahman and Anwar Shahadat have been accused of helping her in fraudulent activities.