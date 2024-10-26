Fugitive convict held in Chattogram after 9 years

Nur Nobi, who hails from Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district, was accused and convicted in a drug case nine years ago

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive convict from the Oxyzen Crossing area of Chattogram city on Friday evening (26 October) nine years after he was sentenced to a 10-year jail term.

Shariful Alam, senior assistant director of the RAB, said the arrested Nur Nobi, who hailed from Dholoi village under Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district, was accused and convicted in a drug case nine years ago.

Nobi had fled the area and gone into hiding soon after the case was filed at Ashulia Police Station in Dhaka.

Later, a Dhaka court awarded 10 years imprisonment in absentia to Nobi and fined him Tk50,000. Failure to pay the fine awarded him six more months of rigorous imprisonment.

Following his arrest on Friday, he was handed over to the respective police station for further legal action.

