RAB arrests 'Boma Arman' from Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 01:49 pm

Arman was arrested in connection with a case involving the death of a man named Raj in a bomb explosion on 1 November

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested one Md Arman, alias Boma Arman, from Geneva Camp in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area yesterday (7 November) evening.

Shihab Karim, senior assistant superintendent of police (media) of RAB-2, confirmed the matter today (8 November).

Arman was arrested in connection with a case involving the death of a man named Raj in a bomb explosion on 1 November.

The arrestee was handed over to Mohammadpur Police Station for further legal proceedings.

On 1 November, two drug-peddling groups clashed over control of Geneva Camp, engaging in chase and counter-chase.

During the altercation, Boma Arman reportedly threw a crude bomb at his rivals, injuring 10 to 12 bystanders, including Raj.

Raj was taken to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On 6 November, the victim's cousin filed a murder case at Mohammadpur Police Station, naming several individuals, including Arman.

