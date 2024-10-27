2.1 kg heroin recovered in Rajshahi 

Bangladesh

BSS
27 October, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 11:49 am

Related News

2.1 kg heroin recovered in Rajshahi 

Sensing the presence of RAB members, an alleged drug peddler fled away leaving a football, the sources added. After cutting the football, they found 2.1 kg of heroin.

BSS
27 October, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 11:49 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 2.1 kg heroin from Godagari in Rajshahi district last night.

RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Sarmongla village under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district around 8.50pm.

Sensing the presence of RAB members, an alleged drug peddler fled away leaving a football, the sources added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

After cutting the football, they found 2.1 kg of heroin.

Later the elite force handed over the heroin to the police of Godagari Thana and recorded a general diary with the police station.

 

Top News

heroin / RAB / rajshahi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

39m | Videos
What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

1h | Videos
Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

1h | Videos
All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

2h | Videos