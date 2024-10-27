2.1 kg heroin recovered in Rajshahi
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 2.1 kg heroin from Godagari in Rajshahi district last night.
RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Sarmongla village under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district around 8.50pm.
Later the elite force handed over the heroin to the police of Godagari Thana and recorded a general diary with the police station.