2.1 kg heroin recovered in Rajshahi 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) recovered 2.1 kg heroin from Godagari in Rajshahi district last night.

RAB said, acting on detective information, an operation team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj camp conducted a raid at Sarmongla village under Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district around 8.50pm.

Sensing the presence of RAB members, an alleged drug peddler fled away leaving a football, the sources added.

After cutting the football, they found 2.1 kg of heroin.

Later the elite force handed over the heroin to the police of Godagari Thana and recorded a general diary with the police station.