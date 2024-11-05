9 arrested for robbing Tk26 lakh from bKash employees by impersonating RAB members

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 10:10 pm
05 November, 2024, 10:10 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested nine individuals for allegedly robbing Tk26 lakh from bKash employees in Cumilla by posing as RAB members. 

They were arrested by Cumilla RAB-11 from the Daudkandi Toll Plaza area today (5 November), the RAB unit's Commander Mahmudul Hasan told The Business Standard this evening. 

The arrestees are Saiful Alam (32) of Gaibandha's Sundarganj, Md Saju (44) from the same are, Saju Mia (33) of Uttar Sreepur of the same district, Md Riyad (19) of Munshiganj's Gazaria, Md Sajeeb (35) of the same area, Md Rabiul (26) of Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar, Md Manik (40) of Madaripur's Shibchar, Md Ripan Sarder (29) of Naraynganj's Dakhsin Kul Charitra area, and Md Ripon Howlader (45) of Patuakhali's Golachipa.

"On 27 October afternoon, robbers impersonating RAB members robbed a bKash employee's car in Cumilla's Chauddagram area. The criminals robbed Tk25.92 lakh from the bKash employees. On a tip off about a robbery last night, the RAB conducted an operation and arrested the robbers. In preliminary interrogation, they admitted to the 27 October robbery," RAB Commander Mahmudul said.

During the arrest, RAB seized Tk35,358 in cash, three RAB jackets, one fake pistol, one pistol cover, a gold chain, two rings, one electric shocker, two walkie-talkies, a car and a motorcycle among other things from the arrestees.

