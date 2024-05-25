MP Azim murder: Law enforcers struggle to recover body parts

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal and other police units in Kolkata find themselves deep into a challenging investigation surrounding the murder of Bangladeshi Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim Anar.

Despite their efforts, recovering the victim's body or the dismembered body parts has proven to be an uphill task.

The state CID, spearheading the investigation, discovered blood stains inside a New Town flat, alongside several plastic bags believed to have been used in disposing of the body parts. However, multiple drives conducted by Kolkata police failed to locate any body parts scattered across different parts of the city.

In a significant development, a Barasat court granted a 12-day remand for Jihad, alleged to be the butcher hired for the gruesome killing. Police allege that Jihad, along with four others, executed the barbaric act, including skinning the lawmaker and dismembering his body.

Indian intelligence officials, in collaboration with Bangladeshi counterparts, have been meticulously investigating the case. However, the lack of recovery of body parts or murder weapons poses a significant challenge, as noted by a Bangladeshi Detective Branch official closely involved in the investigation.

During the interrogation of suspects, including hitman Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuyian, the name of a former Bangladeshi lawmaker surfaced, prompting officials to verify any potential connections.

Yesterday, the CID arrested Jihad Hawladar, a Bangladeshi national working as a butcher in Mumbai, in connection with the murder. Hawladar confessed to his role in the crime, alleging that he was brought to Kolkata by Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, an alleged mastermind residing in the US.

Despite extensive efforts, including searches near the New Town area and a village near Kolkata, authorities have yet to find additional body parts. A late-night drive led to the detention of another suspect, Zahid, a resident of Bongaon area near the Bangladesh border, in connection with the murder.

As investigations continue, CCTV footage obtained by The Business Standard captures crucial moments involving the suspects leaving the New Town apartment where the crime allegedly took place.

With MP Anwarul Azim Anar reported missing on 14 May and later found dead in Kolkata on 22 May, authorities remain committed to unravelling the truth behind this heinous crime and ensuring that justice is served.

Three arrestees placed on 8-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday granted the police an 8-day remand for three accused arrested in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithi of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court passed the order, sources at the Detective Branch of police told The Business Standard.

The arrestees include main hitman Shimul Bhuiyan alias Amanullah, Faisal, and Celesty Rahman, who is suspected of luring the MP to the New Town flat in Kolkata.

A team of the Detective Branch produced the arrestees before the court, seeking a 10-day remand for each.