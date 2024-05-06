Milton Samadder: Rise from bus helper and downfall

Starting as a mere helper on intercity buses, Milton Samaddar managed to amass significant wealth through charitable donations, owning luxurious assets including cars and parcels of land, and at the same time, earning fame as a philanthropist.

With a massive following of over 16 million on Facebook, he became a celebrated social media personality, admired for his apparent humanitarian efforts. Now he is in discussion for quite the wrong reason.

On 1 May, Milton was apprehended by the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. He stands accused of falsifying death certificates for approximately 835 individuals associated with his charity, "Child and Old Age Care."

Furthermore, he faces charges of human trafficking, leading to a fresh four-day remand ordered by a Dhaka court yesterday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akter passed the order after detectives brought him to court following three days of remand in the case of alleged death certificate forgery.

Originally hailing from a village in Barishal, Milton's transition from a pharmacy salesperson to establishing a shelter home for children and the elderly in Mirpur in 2013 brought him both acclaim and wealth. His humanitarian efforts earned him three awards from the government.

However, recent accusations paint a disturbing picture of Milton's activities. He stands accused of misappropriating funds donated by the public, mistreating those under his care, and allegedly involving himself in the illegal sale of organs through his charity.

Media reports suggest possible involvement in organ trafficking under the guise of medical treatment, though concrete evidence remains elusive.

The concerns were heightened by Tofazzal Hossain, a local madrasa director, who noted suspicious cuts on the bodies of deceased individuals from Milton's shelter home, leading to the refusal of nearby mosques to perform traditional burial rituals.

Misuse of charitable funds

Milton's ambitious plans included the construction of a seven-storey shelter home complex in Savar's Birulia union, indicative of the substantial donations and public support he enjoyed.

Selim Mondol, the chairman of Savar's Birulia Union Parishad, mentioned that the construction of the new shelter home has been underway for 18 months, covering an area of about 45 decimals. He noted its recent inauguration in March, suggesting significant funds were likely required for its construction.

Shamsuddin Chowdhury, a nearby resident, reported to TBS that he owned land next to the new shelter home. He claimed that Milton and his associates encroached on the adjacent road and threatened him on 10 April, leading him to file a case with the Savar police station on 15 April.

According to the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Milton still has Tk1.25 crore in two different bank accounts, prompting concerns about how donations meant for charity were being used.

Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid disclosed Milton's confession to inflating burial figures to attract more donations and living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of charitable funds.

'Fraudster from the beginning'

Milton grew up in the Gouthia union of Barishal's Wazirpur upazila. Attempts by TBS to contact his elder brother, Liton Samadder, were unsuccessful, as he declined to speak to the media.

His father, John Samadder, passed away long ago. According to police, Milton left his hometown after allegedly assaulting his father, prompting locals to drive him away from Gouthia.

Milton began his career at a pharmacy in Dhaka's Shahbagh area but lost his job due to theft allegations. He later married a nurse and established a centre for child and elderly care.

Now, Milton's home attracts attention nationwide, with visitors like Yakub Ali expressing confusion over his rise to fame. Gouthia Union Parishad member Swapan Halder was unaware of Milton's alleged misdeeds until his arrest, calling for an impartial investigation.

Meanwhile, some Monir Hossain claimed Milton had a dispute with the local church management committee over control of the Chandrakanta Memorial Church. In 2020, Milton allegedly fabricated a false directive from the Ministry of Religious Affairs to become president of the committee, revealing his fraudulent nature, according to locals.

'Milton a psychopath'

According to Additional Commissioner Harun, Milton, arrested for falsifying death certificates, committed disturbing acts at his charity home, "Child and Old Age Care."

Harun said that sharp blades and knives were found in the operation theatre following Milton's confession, portraying him as a drug-using psychopath who mutilated children, even those with special needs.

Harun criticised Milton's humanitarian image, alleging it was a facade for financial gain, emphasising his neglect of medical care for children and failure to report deaths to the police.

On Saturday, Milton's wife was called to the Detective Branch office for interrogation.

As investigations continue, Milton's charitable home in Kallyanpur, Dhaka, faces restrictions from the Detective Branch, leaving residents in a state of uncertainty.

Ariful Islam, a four-year staff member at Child and Old Age Care, reported 23 residents, both children and elderly, experiencing food shortages post-Milton's arrest. However, a company promised regular meals during a recent visit.

Yasmin Akhtar, a nearby resident, said Milton was seen as good, but she heard of a recent dispute with locals, leading to media reports of his involvement in the kidney trade.

