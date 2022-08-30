Man arrested for transaction in virtual currency

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 09:18 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A man has been arrested for making transactions in illegal virtual currencies. 

The Cyber and Special Crime Division under the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Aminul Islam Babul from the West Rajabazar area in the capital on Tuesday (30 August).

A smartphone used for the virtual currency transactions was seized from his possession, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Social Media Crime Investigation team Monirul Islam.

He said police raided a house in the capital's West Razabazar area acting on information that a few people were using various types of virtual currencies, payment gateways (such as Crypto Currency, mobcash, 1xbet, Linebet) which are not authorised by the Bangladesh Bank.

Regarding the information received during the primary investigation, Monirul said that the arrestee exchanged virtual currency for conducting illegal gambling on various websites online.

He added that in order to do so, Aminul used to collect currency from various agents home and abroad and supply it to online gamblers across the country.

The police officer said that a case has been filed against the person arrested under the Digital Security Act for making e-transactions through virtual currencies and payment gateways without the approval of the Bangladesh Bank.

