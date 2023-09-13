MFS transaction decreased by Tk34,000 crore in July: BB

Economy

UNB
13 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 08:48 pm

Related News

MFS transaction decreased by Tk34,000 crore in July: BB

In June, Tk132,175 crores were transacted during the time of Eid-ul-Adha, which is the highest ever recorded transaction.

UNB
13 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 08:48 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Transaction through mobile financial service (MFS) has decreased by around Tk34,000 crore.

This information was revealed in the latest statistics on the MFS by the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The report said Tk98,306.8 crore were transacted in July this year in mobile banking services like bkash, rocket, nagad—an amount which was Tk33,868 crore less than the previous month of June.

In June, Tk132,175 crores were transacted during the time of Eid-ul-Adha and Qurbani. This figure is the highest ever recorded transaction.

Earlier, the highest transaction in a single month was in April of this year, when around Tk1.24 lakh crore was transacted.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / MFS Transaction / transaction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

8h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

2h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

3h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

3h | TBS SPORTS
Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

Libya's Darna city damaged $67 million in floods

3h | TBS World