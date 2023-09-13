MFS transaction decreased by Tk34,000 crore in July: BB

Transaction through mobile financial service (MFS) has decreased by around Tk34,000 crore.

This information was revealed in the latest statistics on the MFS by the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The report said Tk98,306.8 crore were transacted in July this year in mobile banking services like bkash, rocket, nagad—an amount which was Tk33,868 crore less than the previous month of June.

In June, Tk132,175 crores were transacted during the time of Eid-ul-Adha and Qurbani. This figure is the highest ever recorded transaction.

Earlier, the highest transaction in a single month was in April of this year, when around Tk1.24 lakh crore was transacted.