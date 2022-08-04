Mahila Parishad demands punishment for robbery, rape in moving bus

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed concern over the recent incident of robbery in moving bus and rape of a female passenger in Tangail.

According to a press statement, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad is deeply concerned and frustrated about the incident.

The organisation has demanded identification of the persons involved in the robbery and gang-rape, as well as immediate arrest and exemplary punishment subject to fair and impartial investigation, all while ensuring the safety and medical treatment of the victims.

Mahila Parishad's press release said, "We observe with deep concern that the incidents of violence against women and young girls everywhere, including public transport, roads, have reached an alarming level. The safety of women and children on roads, public transport is being severely disrupted and raising serious questions about law-and-order."

The organisation has demanded owners and transporters to ensure safety in public transport.

It has drawn the attention of the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges to take necessary steps to ensure road and travel safety to further prevent the recurrence of such heinous incidents.

The bus of "Eagle Paribahan," with 24-25 passengers on board, was on its way to Chattogram from Kushtia late on Tuesday night when the crime occurred.

A group of robbers boarded the bus around 11pm on Tuesday after it resumed its journey following a stopover at a hotel in Sirajganj district.

Some 5-10 minutes later, four more got into the bus, police said.

"Around 12am on Wednesday when the bus took the busy Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the Natiapara area, the robbers whiffed out guns, hijacked the vehicle and forced the driver to drive towards Madhupur upazila," the SP said.

On a desolate stretch, the armed gang robbed the commuters of cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

"The robbers then blindfolded the passengers and raped a female commuter on board," the SP said.

The ordeal continued for over three hours till the criminals forced them to get off the bus and drove the heavy vehicle towards Raktipara's Jam-e-Mosque, where they abandoned it and fled with the loot, police said.

"The rape victim is being treated at Tangail General Hospital, and her initial medical test showed evidence of rape," the police official added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Raja Mia in connection with the robbery and rape in a moving bus in Tangail and placed him on a five-day remand.