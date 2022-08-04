Mahila Parishad demands punishment for robbery, rape in moving bus

Crime

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 09:50 pm

Related News

Mahila Parishad demands punishment for robbery, rape in moving bus

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Mahila Parishad demands punishment for robbery, rape in moving bus

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad has expressed concern over the recent incident of robbery in moving bus and rape of a female passenger in Tangail.

According to a press statement, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad is deeply concerned and frustrated about the incident.

The organisation has demanded identification of the persons involved in the robbery and gang-rape, as well as immediate arrest and exemplary punishment subject to fair and impartial investigation, all while ensuring the safety and medical treatment of the victims.

Mahila Parishad's press release said, "We observe with deep concern that the incidents of violence against women and young girls everywhere, including public transport, roads, have reached an alarming level. The safety of women and children on roads, public transport is being severely disrupted and raising serious questions about law-and-order."

The organisation has demanded owners and transporters to ensure safety in public transport.

It has drawn the attention of the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Road Transport and Bridges to take necessary steps to ensure road and travel safety to further prevent the recurrence of such heinous incidents.

The bus of "Eagle Paribahan," with 24-25 passengers on board, was on its way to Chattogram from Kushtia late on Tuesday night when the crime occurred.

A group of robbers boarded the bus around 11pm on Tuesday after it resumed its journey following a stopover at a hotel in Sirajganj district. 

Some 5-10 minutes later, four more got into the bus, police said.

"Around 12am on Wednesday when the bus took the busy Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the Natiapara area, the robbers whiffed out guns, hijacked the vehicle and forced the driver to drive towards Madhupur upazila," the SP said.

On a desolate stretch, the armed gang robbed the commuters of cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

"The robbers then blindfolded the passengers and raped a female commuter on board," the SP said.

The ordeal continued for over three hours till the criminals forced them to get off the bus and drove the heavy vehicle towards Raktipara's Jam-e-Mosque, where they abandoned it and fled with the loot, police said.

"The rape victim is being treated at Tangail General Hospital, and her initial medical test showed evidence of rape," the police official added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested Raja Mia in connection with the robbery and rape in a moving bus in Tangail and placed him on a five-day remand.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

bangladesh mahila parishad / rape / robbery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation