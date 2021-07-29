Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Helena Jahangir on Thursday midnight as huge amount of narcotics and gambling materials were found during hours-long raid in her Gulshan residence.

Lieutenant Colonel Khairul Islam, director of RAB Intelligence wing confirmed the matter to media after end of the raid.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

RAB found huge amount foreign liquor, other narcotics, casino/gambling materials and foreign currencies from the house of the politician, who recently lost the membership of an Awami League subcommittee.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

She will be taken to the RAB Headquarters for further interrogation.

Earlier at 9pm, a team of RAB started the raid at her house in Gulshan-2 area along with female members of the elite force.

Photo: Courtesy

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.