Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

Crime

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 12:38 am

Related News

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 12:38 am
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Helena Jahangir on Thursday midnight as huge amount of narcotics and gambling materials were found during hours-long raid in her Gulshan residence. 

Lieutenant Colonel Khairul Islam, director of RAB Intelligence wing confirmed the matter to media after end of the raid.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

RAB found huge amount foreign liquor, other narcotics, casino/gambling materials and foreign currencies from the house of the politician, who recently lost the membership of an Awami League subcommittee. 

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

She will be taken to the RAB Headquarters for further interrogation.

Earlier at 9pm, a team of RAB started the raid at her house in Gulshan-2 area along with female members of the elite force. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.

Bangladesh / Top News

Helena Jahangir / Rapid Action Battalion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

8h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

8h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

8h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing