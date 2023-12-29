RAB to perform special duties from 29 Dec to 10 Jan

Bangladesh

RAB to perform special duties from 29 Dec to 10 Jan

More than 700 patrol teams across the country will be responsible for maintaining law and order

File photo of RAB personnel. Photo: Collected
File photo of RAB personnel. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will perform special duties to maintain law and order as part of the country's security plan for the national election slated for 7 January.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, RAB will perform duties as mobile and striking forces in all constituencies from 29 December 2023 to 10 January 2024, it said in a notice on Friday (29 December).

To carry out electoral duties, at least two patrol teams will be deployed in each constituency and two patrol striking teams will be reserved in each battalion.

Fifteen patrol teams will be ready as central reserve at RAB headquarters and 25 temporary camps will be set up across the country.

In total, more than 700 patrol teams across the country will be responsible for maintaining law and order.

Besides, bomb disposal teams, helicopters and dog squads will be deployed if necessary to control law and order.

