Gazipur woman kills daughters, tries to kill herself

A 23-year-old Gazipur woman "killed" her two daughters Saturday before trying to take her own life.

The children were identified as four-year-old Tabiha and nine-month-old Bushra.

It appeared that Liza Akhtar strangled her children to death, who were found lying on the bed, and later hanged herself from the ceiling, police said.

Her husband Billal Hossain, from Cumilla's Debidwar, was not present in the house when the incident took place. He had gone to bring puffed rice, banana and cake for his children upon their insistence.

As he returned, Billal, now a resident of the Moktartek area of Gazipur city, found the door of his house locked and saw his daughters unresponsive and Liza hanging herself.

Hearing Billal scream, the locals came to his house running and broke open the door and rushed Liza to the hospital in a critical condition.

"The bodies have been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy," Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan said.

"Liza Akhter is being treated at the hospital under police custody. Her husband Billal told us that she has been suffering from mental illness for several months."