Female tourist found dead at Cox’s Bazar hotel

Crime

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 08:34 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Cox's Bazar tourist police recovered the body of a female tourist from a residential hotel in the beach city today.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, additional superintendent of police, told The Business Standard that the body was recovered from Amari Resort in the lighthouse area of the tourist city around noon on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Farjana, 23.

According to the hotel staff, she was staying in the hotel with her husband Sagor. The couple had registered their address as Chandina of Cumilla in the guest entry book.

However, police have a doubt regarding the authenticity of the address.

ASP Mohiuddin said, "The couple checked in at the resort three days ago. Getting no response from them for a long time, the hotel authorities broke the lock of the door and entered the room around 11:30 am on Tuesday."

They found Farzana's body in the room, but Sagor was not found.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. 

The body was sent to the morgue of Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

"Legal action will be taken. Police are searching for Sagor," ASP Mohiuddin added.

Six tourists died in Cox's Bazar last week. Three of them drowned and three died while staying at hotels.

 

