Extortion racket targeting tourists: Case filed against 11 people

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 05:04 pm
Eleven members of an extortion racket were arrested from Cox&#039;s Bazar on Monday (8 August)
Eleven members of an extortion racket were arrested from Cox's Bazar on Monday (8 August)

A case has been filed against 11 unnamed people over the incident of busting an extortion racket that used to trap tourists as part of an organised crime in Cox's Bazar.

Additional Superintendent of Tourist Police (Cox's Bazar Zone) Md Rezaul Karim said victim Abdullah Al Mamun's father Md Belal Ahmed filed the case with Cox's Bazar police station on Tuesday morning.

Eight men and three women have been accused in the case, Rezaul Karim said.

Earlier on Monday (8 August), tourist police in Cox's Bazar arrested eleven members of an extortion racket. Four people were rescued from captivity during the drive.

According to tourist police, the gang was operating under the leadership of two men named Abdul Rahim from Ukhiya and Lokman from Moheshkhali.

Although the miscreants managed to flee the scene using an alternative route, police later arrested 11 members of the gang from the residential cottage zone adjacent to Lighthouse area of the city.

According to the hostages, some nine people - including six male and three female – lured the tourists into the cottage and demanded ransom by threatening them after taking offensive pictures with the accompanying women.

"There have been reports of similar torture cells in other cottages as well," Rezaul Karim said adding that further investigation is underway.

Cox's Bazar / extortionist gang

