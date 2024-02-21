Dubai returnee arrested with over 1.6kg gold at Ctg airport

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) detained a passenger with over 1.6 kgs of gold at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Wednesday (21 February).

However, the identity of the detained passenger could not be known.

Airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed said the flight FZ-0563 from Dubai landed at the Shah Amanat airport at 10:45am.

Tipped-off, they came to know that an air passenger brought gold from Dubai illegally in a bag, the captain said.

The passenger concealed the gold inside a large lock and a battery of the electronic charging light by coating lithium on the gold plate in the bag, he said.

A total of 1.619 kgs of gold was recovered from the bag of the passenger, he added.