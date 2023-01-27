Drug peddling: Fugitive convict arrested from Gazipur after seven years, says RAB

Crime

UNB
27 January, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 12:17 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said they arrested a "convicted drug peddler," who had been on the run for seven years, from Gazipur's Kashimpur early Friday.

The arrestee was identified as Abdul Ahad alias Limon alias VP Limon, 34. He was sentenced to life in prison in a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in Kashimpur around 3:55am and arrested Limon, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (media) of Rab-2, said.

On September 24 in 2014, Limon was arrested with "a large haul of drugs" and a case was filed against him at Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.

"He was later released on bail after spending two years behind the bars. After that, he continued selling illegal drugs, faking his identity," Fazlul said.

"Efforts are on to catch Limon's associates. He was handed over to Palashbari Police Station in Gaibandha," he added.

