DMP arrests 77 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in anti-drug drives arrested 77 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city in the last 24 hours till 6 am today.

The Detective Branch (DB) of DMP in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6 am on Oct 29, a DMP statement said today.

In separate anti-drug operations, police arrested drug peddlers and abusers and seized banned and illegal drugs from city's different areas.

During the drives, police also seized 569 grams and 51 puria (Small Packet) of heroin, 24.885 kilograms and 205 puria (Small Packet) of cannabis (ganja), 205 grams of ice (a kind of drug) and 11,895 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, the statement said.

Police filed 54 cases against the arrestees in these connections with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.