DB arrests fake vice-chancellor and doctors

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 05:53 pm

A team of detective police has arrested six people for allegedly forging their identity as vice-chancellor, associate of the vice-chancellor, and doctor.

The arrested are Dr Md Nurul Haque Sarkar alias Sheikh Gani Sarkar, fake vice chancellor of a fake university named Premier University of Technology, and his associate Md Moazzem Hossain. The fake doctors are Dr Md Saidur Rahman alias Nazrul, Dr Md Mahfuzur Rahman alias Mahfuz, Dr Md Aman Ullah and Dr Debashish Kundu.

DMP Additional Commissioner AKM Hafeez Akhter disclosed the information at a media briefing at DMP Media Centre on Thursday.

The DB (Wari Division) arrested the fraudsters from Malibagh in the capital on Wednesday.

AKM Hafeez Akhter said, "The ring had been selling certificates for about two decades through a bogus institution called "Premier University of Technology". For the purpose of deception, they would put up flashy advertisements on fake websites and in various newspapers and on social media. The advertisements mentioned computerised campuses, which did not exist in reality."

The DB official further said, "The gang was showing fake orders of the home ministry and a fake writ of the High Court. Their patient chambers were well decorated, and their nameplates contained various important degrees."

They have embezzled crores of taka by providing innumerable certificates on 144 subjects like MBBS, BDS, MPhil, PHD, engineering, and advocateship.

