City Bank sues 4 Facebook pages, 8 YouTube channels under DSA

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 09:29 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

City Bank Ltd has filed a case under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against four Facebook pages and eight Youtube channels for spreading false information involving actor Pori Moni and the bank's top officials. 

City Bank First Vice-President Gazi M Shawkat filed the case with Gulshan Police Station Saturday night. 

According to the case statement, false and fabricated information is being disseminated on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and other websites tarnishing the image of City Bank's board of directors, managing director and senior officials over the Pori Moni issue. 

This is tarnishing the reputation of the bank, its board members, managing directors and other officials.

In collusion with each other, the unidentified accused have been spreading false and defamatory information on social media and other sites using fabricated information without the permission of the bank's board of directors, managing director and other officials, the case statement added.

Earlier on 10 August, City Bank filed a general diary with the police station mentioning that the top officials of the bank are being harassed by a vested quarter over media reports alleging the bank's Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin had paid for actor Pori Moni's car.

 

 

