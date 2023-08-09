CID sues ex-Faridpur chamber president, 4 others for amassing illegal wealth

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a case against five people, including former president of Faridpur Chamber of Commerce Siddikur Rahman, for amassing illegal wealth worth over Tk100 crore.

Nasir Uddin, inspector of Faridpur CID, filed the case with Kotwali police station under the Money Laundering Prevention Act today (9 August).

Four other accused in the case are former sadar upazila chairman Khandakar Mohtesham Hossain Babar, former general secretary of Faridpur city Awami League Sazzad Hossain Barkat; AHM Fuad, former APS of LGRD minister, and Imtiaz Hossain Rubel.

According to the case statement, after verifying the information obtained from the main accused Siddiqur Rahman's immovable property, bank account and postal department, it was revealed that between 2010 and 2019, Khandkar Mohtesham Babar, the former chairman of Sadar upazila, was involved in getting contracts with multiple institutions in Faridpur city. These activities involved an illicit exchange of commissions ranging from 3% to 5%. Other accused were their accomplices in those activities.

The accused violated the Money Laundering Prevention Act by amassing over Tk100 crore through the illegal activities, reads the case.