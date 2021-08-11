CID to probe 6 more cases against Helena, Piasha, others

Six more cases filed against sacked Awami League leader Helena Jahangir, model Faraia Mahbub Piasha, actor Pori Moni's friend and film produced Nazrul Islam Raj and others, have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

Police headquarters have transferred the cases to CID for investigation on Wednesday, said CID's Additional Police Superintendent, Azad Rahman.

Earlier, eight cases against Dhallywood actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, models Faria Mahbub Piasha, Marium Akter Mou, Piasha's friend and car dealer Mishu Hasan and Helena Jahangir were handed over to CID.

CID has been also investigating a case under Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act, 2001 against Helena.

Now they will investigate another case against her filed with Gulshan police station under the Digital Security Act.

The agency will also investigate one more case against Piasha, two more against her friend Mishu Hasan and one against Nazrul Islam Raj.