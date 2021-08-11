CID to probe 6 more cases against Helena, Piasha, others

Crime

TBS Report 
11 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 09:18 pm

Related News

CID to probe 6 more cases against Helena, Piasha, others

Police headquarters have transferred the cases to CID for investigation on Wednesday

TBS Report 
11 August, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 09:18 pm
CID to probe 6 more cases against Helena, Piasha, others

Six more cases filed against sacked Awami League leader Helena Jahangir, model Faraia Mahbub Piasha, actor Pori Moni's friend and film produced Nazrul Islam Raj and others, have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police.

Police headquarters have transferred the cases to CID for investigation on Wednesday, said CID's Additional Police Superintendent, Azad Rahman.

Earlier, eight cases against Dhallywood actor Shamsunnahar Smrity, popularly known as Pori Moni, models Faria Mahbub Piasha, Marium Akter Mou, Piasha's friend and car dealer Mishu Hasan and Helena Jahangir were handed over to CID.

CID has been also investigating a case under Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Act, 2001 against Helena.

Now they will investigate another case against her filed with Gulshan police station under the Digital Security Act.

The agency will also investigate one more case against Piasha, two more against her friend Mishu Hasan and one against Nazrul Islam Raj.

Bangladesh / Top News

CID / CID to probe case against Helena / CID to probe case against Piasha / Criminal Investigation Department / Cases transferred to CID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

4h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh