Chhatra Dal leader arrested over leading vandalism in Paltan, attacking Rajarbagh police hospital on 28 October: DMP

Regarding the current situation in the city during the BNP-Jamaat called blockade, the police official said, “There is no blockade-like situation in Dhaka any more"

Clashes erupted between the leaders and activists of BNP and police personnel in various parts of the capital on 28 October. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Clashes erupted between the leaders and activists of BNP and police personnel in various parts of the capital on 28 October. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Chhatra Dal Dhaka South joint Convener Shamim Mahmud for leading the outbreak of violence in Paltan and the attack on Rajarbagh police hospital during BNP's 28 October rally in Dhaka.

He was arrested from the capital's Mugda area yesterday, DMP Additional Commissioner Khandkar Muhid Uddin said during a press conference at the DMP Media Center in the capital's Minto Road on Wednesday.

Shamim was behind the plan to sabotage the BNP's mass gathering in Paltan on 28 October.

Khandkar Muhid Uddin said, "Shamim had been planning the sabotage since 26 October which was implemented on 28 October. Video footage from that day showed that he entered the BNP's Paltan office and the Rajarbagh police hospital to carry out sabotage activities.

"He was seen taking out cocktails [improvised explosive devices] from a bag and detonating those on the street.

Police confirmed his identity as the joint convener of the Dhaka South Chhatra Dal.

"Before the rally, on the instructions of a central leader, Shamim went under the Dania footover bridge and collected a bag from a man named Maruf. He then brought it to a person named Riyad and delivered it to Nayapaltan. It was all done according to their plan and they carried out their activities on 28 October successfully," said the police official.

"On October 5 of this month, a group of men exploded cocktails at the Manikdi Green Model Town area in the capital. When the officer in charge of the Sabujbagh police station arrived at the spot, they fled the scene. An exploded cocktail, another unexploded one, a petrol bomb, two 250 ml plastic bottles containing 500 ml of petrol, a blue motorcycle, and a red helmet were recovered from there. Chhatra Dal leader Shamim was identified after tracing the seized motorcycle," the DMP additional commissioner further said.

Regarding the current situation in the city during the BNP-Jamaat called blockade, the police official said, "There is no blockade-like situation in Dhaka any more. People are stepping out of their homes. A good number of vehicles are plying the roads. There is no vibe of blockade."

"We can't nibble out the arson attacks from the buds 100%. They operate stealthily. And you may know, it only takes a few minutes and a few things – gas lighter, a small portion of kerosene or petrol or gunpowder [to carry out arson attacks]. We have already requested transport owners not to park buses unguarded in an isolated place. It's better if they park all buses at a single spot," he added.

Police have also arrested Shamim's accomplice Maruf for setting fire to a Basumoti Paribahan bus in Mirpur's Pallabi area this morning.

The DMP additional commissioner said he was given Tk3,000 for this. A case has been filed in Pallabi police station.

DMP / 28 October / vandalism

