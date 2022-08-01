Chattogram customs files 5 cases over illegal liquor consignments

Crime

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

Chattogram customs files 5 cases over illegal liquor consignments

Smugglers allegedly hacked into the customs house’s software system to clear their consignments without the knowledge of customs officials

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 08:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram Customs House has filed five separate cases in connection with the seizing of five illegal consignments of liquor from Chattogram port and Narayanganj.

According to one of these case statements, smugglers allegedly hacked into the Chattogram Customs House's software system to clear their consignments without the knowledge of customs officials.

One of these cases was filed on 30 July and four cases were filed on 31 July at Bandar police station in the port city, said Saiful Haque, deputy commissioner of Chattogram Custom House's AIR (Audit Investigation and Research) branch.

Dong Jin Industrial (BD) Company Ltd in Uttara EPZ, Nilphamari, VIP industrial Bangladesh Pvt in Mongla EPZ, Bagerhat, BHK textile mill ltd in Ishwari EPZ, managing director, director, and senior officer of Hashy Tiger Company Limited in Cumilla EPZ, and clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent Zafar Ahmed's proprietor, and one staff member, have been made accused in those cases.

Jahedul Kabir, officer in charge of Bandar police station, said they have started investigating the cases, and those involved in these incidents will be brought to justice soon.

Customs authorities and RAB recovered two consignments of alcohol from Narayanganj on 23 July and three more consignments of contraband liquor another four days later. Smuggling rackets tried to evade Tk57.83 crore with these consignments.

Of the five consignments seized, two belonged to Dong Jin Industrial (BD) Company Ltd,  and one each, to other companies.

In a case filed by Chattogram Customs House Revenue Officer Mahmudul Hasan, C&F Agent Zafar Ahmed, its official Jasim Riyad, and senior officials of Dong Jin Industrial (BD) Company Ltd Director, Chan Chi Wai Alfred, Chan Kwok Keung, Leung Pul Yee, and Chan Wai Shing Kevin, were accused.

According to the case statement, an organised gang hacked the revenue officer's ID and password to take delivery of the consignments.

Whenever a customs official tries to log into his computer at office, he receives a one-time password (OTP) to confirm that he himself is logging into the computer. But when the Dong Jin Industrial (BD) Company's consignments were cleared, no such OTP was sent to the concerned customs officials phone. The perpetrators hacked into the system and cleared their consignments, said sources at the Chattogram customs.

Meanwhile, regarding the case filed against VIP industrial Bangladesh Pvt, its Deputy General Manager Shahnewaz, said, "We have no involvement with this incident. A gang in connivance with a class of customs officials brought consignments of liquor using the name of our establishment."

Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Fakhrul Alam told The Business Standard, "Organised gangs are committing these crimes using fake user IDs and passwords to manipulate the ASYCUDA World system.

"The cooperation of the National Board of Revenue will be sought to form a task force comprising various agencies to identify those involved in this gang."

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram customs / illegal liquor / cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

57m | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

9h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

9h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

37m | Videos
How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

1h | Videos
Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

3h | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT