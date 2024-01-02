Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi 

Politics

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

Over 1 lakh BNP activists accused in 1,124 cases since 28 July: Rizvi 

24,541 leaders and activists of BNP have been arrested and 27 people, including journalists, have been killed during the period, Rizvi said

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 07:13 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

More than one lakh BNP leaders and activists have been accused in 1,124 cases filed by the police over political programmes enforced by the opposition party since 28 July, the party's Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi claimed today (2 January).

Besides, 24,541 leaders and activists of BNP have been arrested and 27 people, including journalists, have been killed during the period, Rizvi said during a virtual press conference. 

"The jail authorities cancelled BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal's division facilities inside the prison.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Besides, the DB police went to the residences of Habibur Rahman Habu, former hospitality affairs secretary of Fatulla BNP under Narayanganj district, and Muhammad Ali Ratan, leader of Fatulla Jubo Dal, and behaved indecently with their family members.

"The DB police also threatened to burn Mohammad Ali Ratan's hands and legs on charge of torch procession," Rizvi also said.

Earlier at noon, while distributing leaflets in the Gulshan-2 area,  Rizvi once again called on the people to boycott the upcoming elections, terming the polls a farce.

"The nation is being cheated through illegal dummy elections; it is a fraud against the entire nation. We must stand against this illegal election and boycott it," he said.

Urging voters to prevent the elections, he said, "The fascist Awami League government has rigged people's right to vote; they have taken away freedom of speech. They want to shape the country as a one-party state, but it will not be possible on independent soil."

He also said the BNP would revive democracy in Bangladesh through a peaceful process.

The BNP, among some other parties, had called for elections to be held under a caretaker government – the constitutional provision for which was scrapped in 2011.

The party then declared it would not go to polls under the current government.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh / cases

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

7h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

7h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

11h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

Britain bans foreign students from bringing families into UK

31m | Videos
Which players lost the most market value?

Which players lost the most market value?

1h | Videos
Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

6h | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

7h | Videos